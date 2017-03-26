ClubF1.es

FORO DE FÓRMULA 1

Cómo el DRS ha sesgado los récords de adelantamientos

La Fórmula 1 al dí­a.
Publicar una respuesta

Cómo el DRS ha sesgado los récords de adelantamientos

Mensajepor Trupon » Ayer, 22:16

Artículo en inglés:

http://www.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/127597
Avatar de Usuario
Trupon
 
Mensajes: 12112
Registrado: 24 Diciembre 2010, 03:57
Ubicación: Guipúzcoa
Arriba

Re: Cómo el DRS ha sesgado los récords de adelantamientos

Mensajepor mari » Ayer, 22:31

Significativo.

Using the criteria, there have been 14,914 passes since 1983, with nearly a third of those - 4462 - occurring in the last six seasons when DRS has been available.


A ver la temporada que viene....
mari
 
Mensajes: 6906
Registrado: 18 Abril 2006, 23:19
Arriba

Re: Cómo el DRS ha sesgado los récords de adelantamientos

Mensajepor Trupon » Ayer, 22:40

mari escribió:Significativo.

Using the criteria, there have been 14,914 passes since 1983, with nearly a third of those - 4462 - occurring in the last six seasons when DRS has been available.


A ver la temporada que viene....


Sí, y me gustaría destacar también estas dos estadísticas, sin DRS, en 16 carreras:

4 Michael Schumacher 2003 / 60 / 3.75 por carrera
5 Niki Lauda 1984 / 60 / 3.75 por carrera
Avatar de Usuario
Trupon
 
Mensajes: 12112
Registrado: 24 Diciembre 2010, 03:57
Ubicación: Guipúzcoa
Arriba
Publicar una respuesta

Volver a Noticias



¿Quién está conectado?

Usuarios navegando por este Foro: 0 usuarios registrados y 11 invitados

Powered by phpBB © 2000, 2002, 2005, 2007 phpBB Group
cron