por meteoro » Ayer, 18:27

FIA Formula One World Championship

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is approved as follows:

25 March Melbourne Australia

8 April Shanghai* China

15 April Sakhir Bahrain

29 April Baku Azerbaijan

13 May Barcelona Spain

27 May Monaco Monaco

10 June Montreal Canada

24 June Le Castellet France

1 July Spielberg Austria

8 July Silverstone Great Britain

22 July Hockenheim Germany

29 July Budapest Hungary

26 August Spa-Francorchamps Belgium

2 September Monza Italy

16 September Singapore* Singapore

30 September Sochi Russia

7 October Suzuka Japan

21 October Austin USA

28 October Mexico City Mexico

11 November Sao Paulo Brazil

25 November Yas Marina Abu Dhabi